Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead

How will India be impacted if Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff? Smartphone, pharmaceutical sectors may benefit as...

The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.

Mukesh Ambani wins again as Reliance Jio adds 19 lakh users in...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gains...

India Champions refuse to play Pakistan in WCL semi-final after sponsor exit: Reports

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

Arjun Rampal remembers Rohit Bal with emotional tribute at India Couture Week: 'He was my...'

Arab countries, European Union make BIG appeal to Hamas on Gaza: 'Must hand over...'

Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara

Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it down immediately'

The explosive all-rounder, who hit 141 runs and claimed six wickets in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester, was named Player of the Match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

In a major blow to England's hopes of winning the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, captain and star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been officially ruled out of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed today, just a day before the crucial series decider, that Stokes will miss the match due to a right shoulder injury.

England, who now lead the five-match series 2-1, has suffered a serious blow with Stokes' absence. The explosive all-rounder, who hit 141 runs and claimed six wickets in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester, was named Player of the Match. The injury was probably made worse by his workload during that game, where he bowled a lot in spite of discomfort. He has reportedly suffered a Grade 3 muscle tear.

“I’m obviously disappointed. I’ve got a decent tear in the right shoulder. Weighing up the risk and reward and the risk was way too high for the damage caused. I’ll start rehabbing now and start to focus on what we have coming up in the winter,” Stokes said on missing out on the fifth Test.

In Stokes' absence, Ollie Pope will take over the captaincy for England. The team has also announced significant changes to their playing XI, with four alterations from the last match. Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Liam Dawson are also missing from the line-up, making way for Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue. Jacob Bethell is expected to bat at number six.

For India, who want to tie the series at The Oval, this news is a huge boost. The fact that England is without their lucky captain adds even more intrigue to the already highly anticipated match.

England’s playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope (c), ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Jacob Bethell, ⁠Jamie Smith (wk), ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, ⁠Jamie Overton, ⁠Josh Tongue.

Also read| Ex-RCB star reveals shocking 2019 plot to replace Virat Kohli as captain with forgotten Indian wicketkeeper

