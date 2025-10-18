Massive boost for India, Rishabh Pant cleared by BCCI’s medical team ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Pant’s recovery has been closely monitored since he fractured his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July. His remarkable healing and fitness test results have now paved the way for his long-awaited international return.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been given the green light by the BCCI’s medical team and is poised to make his return to competitive cricket. This announcement brings relief to Team India supporters, as Pant has been on the mend from an injury he incurred during the England tour earlier this year. While he will not participate in the Australia ODI and T20I series, this fitness update is a significant boost ahead of the Tests against South Africa scheduled for next month.

Pant is set to play for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, and this upcoming match is vital for him to regain his match fitness. His involvement is anticipated to bolster Delhi’s batting order, and selectors will be keeping a close eye on his performance.

A strong performance in the Ranji Trophy could also open the door for Pant’s return to the Indian Test squad, especially with the home series against South Africa on the horizon.

Rishabh Pant will take the field for Delhi in their match against Himachal Pradesh, which is slated to commence on October 25 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This match is part of the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, where Pant has been tasked with regaining his competitive edge.

Pant sustained the injury during the England tour when a yorker from Chris Woakes struck his toe on the first day of the Manchester Test. This injury forced him to miss the final match of the five-match Test series, which concluded in a 2-2 draw between India and England.

Since that time, Pant has been under diligent medical care and has been following a structured fitness and rehabilitation program. His clearance from the BCCI’s medical team signifies a crucial milestone in his journey back to elite cricket.

