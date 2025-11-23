Massive blow to India! Shubman Gill out for rest of 2025 with serious nerve injury, comeback timeline set

Shubman Gill has been ruled out for the rest of 2025 after being diagnosed with a neck-related nerve injury sustained during the South Africa series. The India captain will undergo extended rehabilitation, with his comeback expected only in early 2026.

Indian ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill faces an extended period on the sidelines due to a neck injury that has ruled him out of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. This injury occurred while he was batting in the Kolkata Test, resulting in him facing only two balls in the first innings and not participating in India's second innings.

According to a report from the Times of India (TOI), Gill's injury is more severe than initially thought, leading to his absence from both the ODI and T20I series against South Africa. The 26-year-old is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the year, based on the information released.

The reports indicate that Gill is suffering from a nerve injury. It has also been noted that he is currently receiving injections, and his rehabilitation will commence only after a few days.

When Will Shubman Gill Return?

While the team management is eager for Gill to recover quickly, they are approaching the situation with caution to prevent any aggravation of the injury, especially with the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching.

It has been suggested that Gill might make his return during the white-ball series against New Zealand at home, which will mark India's first assignment of 2026. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs starting January 11, followed by five T20Is from January 21, which will be their final series before the major event.

In addition to his role as captain of the ODI and Test teams, Gill also serves as the vice-captain of the Indian T20I team, which is led by Suryakumar Yadav.

India is anticipated to announce their ODI and T20I squads for the South Africa series later today, following a meeting of the selection committee led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Also read| 'Returning to the place where...': Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026