Massive blow for RCB as star opener ruled out before IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have suffered a major setback ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans after their star opener was ruled out of the tournament. The injury blow comes at a crucial stage of the season as RCB prepare for one of their biggest matches of the campaign.

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru just took a hit right before their crucial qualifier against Gujarat Titans—Jacob Bethell’s out. He injured his left ring finger in the game against Punjab Kings, and now he’s heading back to England to get checked before their upcoming Test series.

RCB made it official on X: “Jacob Bethell sustained an injury to his left ring finger during our game against PBKS. He will return to England to be assessed ahead of the Test series. Get well soon, JB! We’ll miss having you around.” Honestly, losing Bethell hurts, especially with playoffs right around the corner.

Jacob Bethell sustained an injury to his left ring finger during our game against PBKS. He will return to England to be assessed ahead of their Test series.



… pic.twitter.com/x6ipurfteA — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 23, 2026

Without Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer stepped up. He opened the innings for RCB and smashed 44 runs off just 19 balls—talk about aggression. RCB piled up 200/4 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but still, they came up short and lost by 55 runs. Bethell wasn’t really in top form this season, managing only 96 runs across his seven IPL 2026 games, but his absence definitely affects the team’s depth.

Phil Salt, who’s also been nursing a finger injury, hasn’t played since April 18. He returned to England, but the buzz is he might come back for the big game against Gujarat Titans. As for Bethell, his injury means he’s now doubtful for England’s first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s from June 4-8.

On the brighter side, RCB locked in the top spot in IPL 2026. Nine wins from fourteen games put them at the summit, carrying 18 points and a net run rate of +0.783. That top finish gives them two shots at reaching the final—a huge advantage. Here’s how it shakes out: whoever wins the RCB-GT qualifier goes straight to the final. The loser gets another chance, playing the winner of the eliminator in the second qualifier.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their place in the eliminator. The fourth team for the playoffs isn’t settled yet; we’ll know after Sunday, May 24. Mark your calendars—the IPL 2026 final is set for May 31. RCB fans are hoping their team can put the injury setbacks behind them and push all the way to the trophy.

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