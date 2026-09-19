Massive blow for New Zealand! Rachin Ravindra doubtful for India T20Is after dislocating right shoulder in promo shoot

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is doubtful for the upcoming T20I series against India after suffering a freak right shoulder injury during a promotional shoot. The five-match series is scheduled to begin on October 22 with Ravindra’s availability now uncertain.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra might end up missing the five-match T20I series against India after he dislocated his right shoulder in a promotional shoot in Auckland. He was going for a diving catch during the shoot on Wednesday, landed awkwardly on a safety mat and injured himself.

Doctors checked him out on Friday and thankfully there’s no major structural damage to his shoulder. Still, whether he plays against India comes down to how quickly he recovers in rehab.

India’s tour of New Zealand kicks off next month with the first T20I slotted for 22 October. New Zealand will announce their squad sometime next week.

After Ravindra got hurt, New Zealand decided not to take any risks. He’ll go through a rehab program, especially since the team has a packed Test cricket schedule not long after.

New Zealand performance manager Mike Sandle called Ravindra’s injury “an unfortunate accident” and made it clear the team’s top concern is getting him healthy again.

"This is a very unfortunate injury. We feel extremely sorry for Rachin. Our main priority is to ensure that he recovers well and returns to the field as soon as possible."

Sandle also pointed out that all commercial shoots for players are planned in advance, with everyone’s consent and proper safety measures in place. He said, "It was a freak accident. We will continue to review our processes related to such events in the future."

Ravindra’s become a key player for New Zealand in limited-overs cricket, valuable both with the bat and with the ball. In 52 T20Is, he’s scored 759 runs—his best score is 69—and picked up 26 wickets, with best figures of 4 for 27.

If the 26-year-old isn’t available, New Zealand lose a crucial all-rounder against India. Right now, everything rides on how his rehab goes. Head coach Rob Walter said the team won’t rush Ravindra back, especially with a busy stretch of Tests coming up.

"There is a heavy Test cricket schedule over the next six months. We do not want to rush Rachin back before he is ready. His rehabilitation is being well managed, and we hope to welcome him back soon."

The first T20I between New Zealand and India is on 22 October, followed by four more games. After T20Is the teams move on to the ODI and Test series.

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