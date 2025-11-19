FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Massive blow for India! Shubman Gill ruled out of 2nd Test vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant set to lead

India have suffered a massive setback ahead of the second Test against South Africa, with captain Shubman Gill ruled out due to injury. His absence has forced the team to prepare for an unexpected leadership change, with the stand-in captain yet to be officially announced as India reshuffle plans.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 10:45 PM IST

Massive blow for India! Shubman Gill ruled out of 2nd Test vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant set to lead
India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has been sidelined for the second Test against South Africa, which is set to commence in Guwahati on Saturday. In his absence, Rishabh Pant will take the helm, while left-handed batsman Sai Sudharsan is expected to step in for Gill in the playing XI.

Gill suffered a neck injury while batting during the first innings of the initial Test in Kolkata, which prevented him from fielding in South Africa’s second innings and batting in India’s second innings as they pursued a target of 124 runs for victory.

Following the second day’s play, the right-hander was taken to a hospital in Kolkata and was discharged the next day. A press release from the BCCI on Wednesday indicated that the 26-year-old would accompany the squad to Guwahati, where he will be under the observation of the BCCI’s medical team.

“Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day’s play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025,“ the release said.

As reported by news agency PTI, Gill is likely to require at least 10 days for full recovery and subsequent rehabilitation to be match-ready. It would be prudent for selectors to rest him for the ODI series beginning on November 30 in Ranchi. Given that there is little at stake in the series, he could afford to take a break and return for the T20 matches against South Africa.

In his stead, 24-year-old top-order batsman Sai Sudharsan will join the XI. Sudharsan made his Test debut in England back in June and has played five Tests to date, accumulating 273 runs at an average of 30.33. His most recent match was at home against the West Indies in October, where he scored 39 and 87. Although he is part of the squad for the South Africa series, he did not participate in the first Test.

The hosts find themselves in a must-win situation as they head into the second Test, following South Africa’s victory in the series opener by 30 runs. The team held an optional practice session at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, attended by Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Devdutt Padikkal.

For the first time in Test cricket history, all five days of the Guwahati Test will commence at 9 a.m., with the tea break occurring before the lunch break.

Also read| Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

Also read| Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test
