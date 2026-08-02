Massive blow for India! Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to knee injury

India have suffered a major setback ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series, with star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah set to miss both matches due to a knee injury. The series begins on August 15, leaving the visitors without their pace spearhead.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test starts on August 15 in Galle. This news comes as a surprise, especially since Bumrah was recently cleared to play. Losing him is a big setback for India, who need every edge to stay in the hunt for the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

According to the Times of India, Bumrah’s recovery hit another roadblock after his check-up at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. He’s still dealing with discomfort in his left knee, so doctors have told him to rest until he’s fully fit. There’s no public statement from the board yet.

Bumrah originally hurt his knee in the ODI series against England and missed the final match. A BCCI source told the Times of India, “We’ve seen what happens when players are rushed back too soon—they break down again. We can’t risk that, especially with Bumrah. The only focus now is full recovery, since the cricket schedule is packed, with the Asian Games, the New Zealand tour, and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the horizon.”

Earlier, it looked like Bumrah might recover in time—the PTI had reported he’d be fit, and his name appeared in India’s 15-man squad for the series, pending a fitness assessment.

Bumrah has only played two Tests against Sri Lanka, but he's left a mark—he’s taken 10 wickets at an average of 9.00, including a five-wicket haul. He hasn’t played a Test yet on Sri Lankan soil. Overall, he’s picked up 234 Test wickets so far.

When it comes to head-to-head records, India holds the advantage over Sri Lanka. Out of 17 Test series, India has won 10, Sri Lanka just three. The rest were draws. For 18 years, Sri Lanka hasn’t managed a series win over India; their last came back in 2008. That’s a long wait, and this time, with Bumrah out, Sri Lanka might sense an opening—but India’s track record remains strong.

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