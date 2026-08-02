FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pralay: How India Redefined Tactical Warfare

Pralay: How India Redefined Tactical Warfare

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade seal spots in women's singles final

CTTC 2026: Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade seal spots in women's singles final

Viral video: Sunny Deol becomes emotional remembering Dharmendra, rejoice 'circle of life moment': 'Forever grateful to Papa'

Viral video: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi remember Dharmendra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Massive blow for India! Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to knee injury

India have suffered a major setback ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series, with star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah set to miss both matches due to a knee injury. The series begins on August 15, leaving the visitors without their pace spearhead.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 05:30 PM IST

Massive blow for India! Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to knee injury
File Photo of Jasprit Bumrah
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test starts on August 15 in Galle. This news comes as a surprise, especially since Bumrah was recently cleared to play. Losing him is a big setback for India, who need every edge to stay in the hunt for the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

According to the Times of India, Bumrah’s recovery hit another roadblock after his check-up at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. He’s still dealing with discomfort in his left knee, so doctors have told him to rest until he’s fully fit. There’s no public statement from the board yet.

Bumrah originally hurt his knee in the ODI series against England and missed the final match. A BCCI source told the Times of India, “We’ve seen what happens when players are rushed back too soon—they break down again. We can’t risk that, especially with Bumrah. The only focus now is full recovery, since the cricket schedule is packed, with the Asian Games, the New Zealand tour, and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the horizon.”

Earlier, it looked like Bumrah might recover in time—the PTI had reported he’d be fit, and his name appeared in India’s 15-man squad for the series, pending a fitness assessment.

Bumrah has only played two Tests against Sri Lanka, but he's left a mark—he’s taken 10 wickets at an average of 9.00, including a five-wicket haul. He hasn’t played a Test yet on Sri Lankan soil. Overall, he’s picked up 234 Test wickets so far.

When it comes to head-to-head records, India holds the advantage over Sri Lanka. Out of 17 Test series, India has won 10, Sri Lanka just three. The rest were draws. For 18 years, Sri Lanka hasn’t managed a series win over India; their last came back in 2008. That’s a long wait, and this time, with Bumrah out, Sri Lanka might sense an opening—but India’s track record remains strong.

Also read| 'Age doesn't matter': Pakistan legend backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for ODI World Cup 2027

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Massive blow for India! Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to knee injury
Massive blow for India! Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Tests
Pralay: How India Redefined Tactical Warfare
Pralay: How India Redefined Tactical Warfare
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade seal spots in women's singles final
CTTC 2026: Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade seal spots in women's singles final
Viral video: Sunny Deol becomes emotional remembering Dharmendra, rejoice 'circle of life moment': 'Forever grateful to Papa'
Viral video: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi remember Dharmendra
Indonesia: 5 killed, dozens missing after ferry carrying 271 people catches fire
Indonesia: 5 dead, dozens missing after ferry carrying 271 catches fire
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement