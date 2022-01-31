Mason Greenwood controversy: Here's the timeline how events unfolded after Harriet Robson's allegations

The Mason Greenwood controversy has been shocking, to say the least. In a matter of 24 hours, Mason Greenwood, who played in Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League last week, finds himself facing some serious charges, and his playing career under severe threat.

Greenwood's alleged girlfriend Harriet Robson accused the star forward of sexually assaulting her and subjecting her to domestic abuse. She even released pictures and audio clips of Greenwood, which further showcased the damage he had caused to her, both physically and mentally.

The 20-year-old is currently in the custody of Manchester police, as they question the youngster following stunning revelations made by his girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Timeline of Mason Greenwood controversy:

On Sunday morning, the controversy came to the limelight after pictures of Harriet Robson emerged on social media. As per reports, Harriet herself shared multiple pictures on Instagram wherein she was bruised and bloodied and in one of the stories, she wrote, "To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me".

Subsequently, the news spread like wildfire, and as per reports, Harriet deleted the images after a short while, but the cat was already out of the hat by then.

Many news portals reported an audio clip had also been leaked, wherein a man can be heard forcing a woman to have sex with her. "Move your f**ing legs up...I don't give a f**k what you want...I don't care if you don't want to have f**ing s*x with me...do you hear me," the man in the audio clip said.

Manchester United were subsequently forced into action as they issued a statement stating that they were aware of the images and allegations circulating on social media. "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind," read the statement by the Red Devils.

Owing to the seriousness of the matter, Manchester police also resorted to action and a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police, cited by Britain's Press Association, said earlier on Sunday: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media."

Manchester United then issued another statement, confirming that Greenwood had been suspended from the club 'until further notice'. "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," said the club statement.

Harriet Robson's father subsequently released a statement, revealing that Robson's phone was 'hacked' and she was devastated as she didn't want the pictures to be released.

"She has told us her phone has been hacked. We told her to take it down, which she has done but it's out there now so it is too late," Harriet's father was quoted as saying by Joe.co.uk.

"She is devastated because she didn't want it released. We have known him (Greenwood) since the under 21s. He has been part of our family for two or three years. Their relationship has not been good for the last few months. She is completely devastated by it all," her father added.

By Sunday evening, the writing was on the wall for Greenwood as Manchester police arrested him on suspicion of rape and assault.

"An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing," a police spokesman was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.