Marsta CC vs SaltsJobaden CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MCC vs SCC in ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka

Dream11 Prediction: Marsta CC vs SaltsJobaden CC - ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

MCC vs SCC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Marsta CC vs SaltsJobaden CC in ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020 match today, July 10.

Marsta CC vs SaltsJobaden CC (MCC vs SCC) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – F Shah

Batsmen – A Ullah, F Waqas, A Khawaja

Allrounders – H Mehmood, W Haider, K Alam, S Zeb

Bowlers – K Ali, A Raza and Q Rashid



MCC vs SCC My Dream11 Team

F Shah, A Ullah, F Waqas, A Khawaja, H Mehmood, W Haider, K Alam, S Zeb, K Ali, A Raza and Q Rashid

MCC vs SCC Probable Playing11

Marsta CC: W Haider, H Mehmood, A Ullah, S Ullah, F Waqas, A Raza, Z Ali, K Ali, A Khawaja, S Khan and A Loan

SaltsJobaden CC: S Ali, F Shah, K Alam, R Khan, K Mehmood, A Ali, M Munir, S Zeb, J Ahmad, I Ullah and Q Rashid



