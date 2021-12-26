Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Marry Christmas' - Hardik Pandya brutally trolled after misspelled Christmas post

Hardik Pandya is no stranger to controversy, the Indian all-rounder has been bashed by Twitterati again, this time for his Christmas post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2021, 08:25 PM IST

'Marry Christmas' - Hardik Pandya brutally trolled after misspelled Christmas post

Hardik Pandya caused a massive stir after his controversial 'Koffee with Karan' episode. The all-rounder hasn't had the best of times of late, especially his on-field performance hasn't been anywhere near where it used to be ever since he made a comeback from a back injury. 

Off the field, Pandya has been in the news, recently, in a viral video, he was seen removing a fan's hand from his shoulder as the fan tried to get a selfie with the all-rounder. Netizens mocked Pandya on Twitter, some called him rude, while others called him out for his unruly comments on women made on Karan Johar's chat show. 

On Christmas, Pandya gave fans another reason to troll him, as he misspelt his Christmas post. 

While wishing his fans on Twitter, he tweeted "Marry Christmas" instead of "Merry Christmas", and subsequently, netizens flocked to his post and started trolling Pandya for his mistake. 

While many fans took a dig at Pandya, others had a hilarious take on the post. One user commented, that is already married and wouldn't want to get married again. 

Another fan wrote that he is already happy with his wife, but asked Pandya to go ahead. 

Watch some other funny replies by fans on Hardik Pandya's post here:

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.