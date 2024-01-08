Headlines

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer passes away at 78

7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get two benefits soon; check details

Watch: Hardik Pandya sweats out in gym ahead of IPL 2024, video breaks internet

World's most charitable man, an Indian, donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get two benefits soon; check details

World's most charitable man, an Indian, donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar

Indian cricketers who played most T20I matches as captain

Rohit Sharma's biggest achievements with MI in IPL

9 foods worse than alcohol for liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

This 2023 hit beat Dangal, 3 Idiots to become highest-rated Indian film on IMDb; it's not Jawan, Dunki or Animal

Animal box office collection crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor film beats SRK's Pathaan's India haul

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

HomeCricket

Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

The topic of finding a suitable replacement for Warner has sparked extensive debate within the Australian cricket community, particularly after the Test series against Pakistan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:52 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has expressed his support for Steve Smith to take over as the new opener in Test cricket, following David Warner's retirement. 

The topic of finding a suitable replacement for Warner has sparked extensive debate within the Australian cricket community, particularly after the Test series against Pakistan. Although several players are being considered for the role, Labuschagne believes that Smith possesses the exquisite technique required to confront the challenges posed by the new red ball.

“There’s probably no one you want out there more,” said Labuschagne on Smith's contention as reported in the Indian Express. “He averages 67 at four, 62 at three, 58 at five.  I’m sure if we go down that path and give it to him, he’s going to average in the 60s opening," added the Aussie batter.

Labuschagne made the comments after Smith remarked on ABC Radio that: "I’m actually happy to go up the top."

Explaining the reasoning behind backing Smith for the opener's slot, Labuschagne said: “It (moving ball on a green pitch) could be one that gets him out and gets his beans going, out (to bat) straightaway, ball swinging around and nipping around, but he’s got a beautiful technique to combat any type of bowling.”

Smith has recently conveyed his eagerness to take up the opening position in Test matches, a sentiment that he shared with coach Andrew McDonald. McDonald, during a post-match conference, confirmed Smith's repeated mention of this desire over the past few weeks. He further added that Smith's perspective has been duly noted and will be taken into consideration, as the team explores all available options.

However, McDonald remains cautious about altering the team's equilibrium, emphasizing that having Steve at number three or four is also highly appealing. It is crucial to ensure that any changes made do not compromise the team's strengths in the pursuit of filling a particular role. Therefore, a delicate balance needs to be struck in this regard.

Several other players are being considered as potential replacements for Warner in Tests, including Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris, and Cameron Green.

READ| 'Rohit also hurt, Kohli a...': Kris Srikkanth makes big claim months before T20 World Cup

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi schools to remain closed for next 5 days for students up to Class 5

COVID-19: India witnesses 605 fresh cases, total COVID case tally stands at over 4.5 crore

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

Budget 2024: Why was Budget presentation date changed to February 1?

Aishwarya Sharma reacts as Bigg Boss gives Abhishek a second chance after slapping Samarth Jurel: 'Salman sir jab...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE