Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has expressed his support for Steve Smith to take over as the new opener in Test cricket, following David Warner's retirement.

The topic of finding a suitable replacement for Warner has sparked extensive debate within the Australian cricket community, particularly after the Test series against Pakistan. Although several players are being considered for the role, Labuschagne believes that Smith possesses the exquisite technique required to confront the challenges posed by the new red ball.

“There’s probably no one you want out there more,” said Labuschagne on Smith's contention as reported in the Indian Express. “He averages 67 at four, 62 at three, 58 at five. I’m sure if we go down that path and give it to him, he’s going to average in the 60s opening," added the Aussie batter.

Labuschagne made the comments after Smith remarked on ABC Radio that: "I’m actually happy to go up the top."

Explaining the reasoning behind backing Smith for the opener's slot, Labuschagne said: “It (moving ball on a green pitch) could be one that gets him out and gets his beans going, out (to bat) straightaway, ball swinging around and nipping around, but he’s got a beautiful technique to combat any type of bowling.”

Smith has recently conveyed his eagerness to take up the opening position in Test matches, a sentiment that he shared with coach Andrew McDonald. McDonald, during a post-match conference, confirmed Smith's repeated mention of this desire over the past few weeks. He further added that Smith's perspective has been duly noted and will be taken into consideration, as the team explores all available options.

However, McDonald remains cautious about altering the team's equilibrium, emphasizing that having Steve at number three or four is also highly appealing. It is crucial to ensure that any changes made do not compromise the team's strengths in the pursuit of filling a particular role. Therefore, a delicate balance needs to be struck in this regard.

Several other players are being considered as potential replacements for Warner in Tests, including Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris, and Cameron Green.

