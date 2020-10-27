Marlon Samuels personally ‘abuses’ Ben Stokes after quarantine joke, says will ‘turn wife Jamaican in 14 seconds’

Ben Stokes and Marlon Samuels have had a fiery relationship on the field during England and West Indies clashes with the duo often engaging in heated confrontations. However, the rivalry between Ben Stokes and Marlon Samuels took an ugly turn when the West Indies all-rounder abused Ben Stokes and targeted his wife. He also added a ‘racial’ undertone to his abuse. It all started when Ben Stokes posted on his Instagram stories about the travails of the quarantine that he had to undergo in Auckland and Dubai when he came from New Zealand to the UAE for the IPL.

On the TMS does IPL podcast, Ben Stokes said, “You get off the plane, get your bag, walk out and get told what hotel to go to. There’s no choice, it’s pot luck whether you get a good hotel or not. The government have chosen certain hotels to be the quarantine hotels. I posted a few Instagram stories and some of the England boys were messaging me asking what it’s like and I was saying it wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I text my brother saying the same thing, and my brother asked: ‘You wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels?’ I said ‘no, it’s that bad’ – that’s how tough it was.”

Although the comment is supposedly in jest, it has not gone down well with Marlon Samuels who abused Stokes, as well as former Australia legend and current Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne on Instagram by stating, “no white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b*tch still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn har into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f***ing superior skin tone. icc cricketing world ben b*tch stokes Shane b*tch warn and a few b*tch west Indians cricketers who sell out sextillion7thpower Ps nothing to f*ck with my army bigger and we richer,” Samuels wrote in an expletive-ridden tirade.

Rivalry between Samuels, Stokes and Warne

Marlon Samuels has shared a bitter rivalry with both Shane Warne and Ben Stokes. The rivalry with Warne was ugly during his time with the Big Bash League while playing for Melbourne Renegades. Warne, playing for the Melbourne Stars, grabbed Samuels’s shirt and the duo were seen engaging in a heated confrontation. At one point, Samuels almost threw a bat at Warne.

Things got heated between Stokes and Samuels during the 2015 series in the West Indies. Stokes perished to Samuels and the West Indies player gave him a blank salute, which resulted in a heated send-off. Before that, Stokes and Samuels were going after each other on the field. In the ICC World T20 final in 2016 in Kolkata, Samuels smashed 85 and helped West Indies beat England in a thrilling final. After the match, Samuels put his feet up in the press conference and criticised Shane Warne and Ben Stokes in a ‘personal’ way.

This latest tirade will further deepen the enmity between Stokes, Samuels and Warne.