England’s T20 World Cup star worried about playing in Pakistan, says ‘I’d be lying if I said…’

England fast bowler Mark Wood, who has been setting speed records this T20 World Cup, has admitted being worried about playing in Pakistan after the assassination bid of the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan. England are slated to travel to Pakistan for a Test tour after the ongoing tournament in Australia.

Wood is among the T20 World Cup squad members who are also in the squad for the Pakistan tour that the England and Wales Cricket Board currently has no plans to walk away from. He also played in Pakistan in October when England had toured for a seven-match T20I series, going to the country after 17 years.

The England T20I tour to Pakistan went successfully without any incident with the players secured by the military. Wood called the security received last time “fantastic”.

“We were looked after really well, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried because you’re going back there when there’s been trouble,” Wood was quoted as saying.

The England star bowler added that the decision rests with people “above” him but said that it was obviously “worrying worrying when you’re going back there as a cricketer and there’s unrest in the country.”

“But that’s for their country to deal with. We trust our security guys so if they say it’s all fine then we go, but I don’t know if this changes it,” he added.

Mark Wood set the record for the fastest spell with the white ball in cricket’s history against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup. He also holds the title for bowling the fastest delivery of T20 World Cup 2022 vs New Zealand when he threw a 154.74 kmph ball.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who is also the country’s cricket World Cup-winning former captain, was injured but survived an assassination attempt in Punjab province on Thursday evening. Seven people were injured and a person was killed in the incident.

International cricket in Pakistan came to a halt when a terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus rocked the global cricket community in 2009. Eight people died and several were injured including players. Pakistan had not hosted a Test match in over a decade but things were changing recently. Australia toured Pakistan for three Test matches and ODIs each and one T20 earlier in 2022. In the forthcoming tour, England are slated to play Pakistan in three Test matches in Rawalpindi from December 1st to 21st.

