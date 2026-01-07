Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name

Mark Waugh has sparked debate by overlooking Shubman Gill and backing another Indian star as Test cricket’s next big name. The former Australia batter praised temperament, technique, and consistency, calling the player a future long-format force.

As the era of the Fab Four—Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson—draws to a close, a new generation of cricketing talent is stepping into the spotlight. Emerging stars like Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are already showcasing their potential to shape the future of world cricket. Gill has quickly assumed leadership of India’s Test side and delivered a standout performance during the previous tour of England. Brook continues to impress as one of the most dynamic young batters on the circuit, while Jaiswal’s stock rises with every outing and Ravindra cements his reputation as a premier all-rounder.

With the next phase of Test cricket promising excitement and quality, the question of who will emerge as the format’s next great player has become a hot topic. When asked to weigh in, Australian legend Mark Waugh considered a number of names before identifying his top choice.

“I reckon there’s three in the run. Jaiswal, Brook and Ravindra from New Zealand. Well, I’m going with Jaiswal. At 24 years of age, he’s already scored a double hundred and averages just under 50. There’s something special about this kid. So I’ve got him down, Jaiswal, as the next champion batsman of the elite group. Look at him. Brilliant player. So that’s my pick, the young Indian,” Waugh said while speaking on Kayo Sports on the sidelines of the 5th Ashes Test between Australia and England in Sydney.

Interestingly, former England captain Michael Vaughan offered a different perspective.

Waugh backed Yashasvi Jaiswal, highlighting his remarkable achievements in under three years. Jaiswal has amassed 2,511 runs in just 28 Tests, caught the cricketing world’s attention, and notched centuries in both England and Australia—an impressive accomplishment by any measure. His ability to convert hundreds into double centuries further sets him apart.

Michael Vaughan, however, placed his faith in Harry Brook. With 3,052 runs from 34 Tests at an average exceeding 50, Brook has established himself as a consistent performer. While he is yet to produce a defining Ashes series, Vaughan remains confident that the 26-year-old is well on his way to Test greatness.

“Harry Brook is the next one that we’re going to be talking about. We’re already talking about him on this trip, the way that he’s played. He hasn’t got the amount of runs I would have expected, but over the course of the next 10 years, I think we are going to see some of the most extraordinary innings from this chap. He’s already played quite a bit in his young career; red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket. He’s an all-format player, and he’s box office,” pointed out Vaughan.

Gill remains a formidable presence—undoubtedly the “Prince” of Indian cricket. However, the consensus among the panel is that Jaiswal currently delivers greater impact in Test matches.

For those seeking sheer entertainment, Harry Brook stands out. His dynamic style ensures every innings is a spectacle. Yet, when discussions turn to the next member of cricket’s “Elite Group,” experts consistently highlight Jaiswal.

It’s an exciting era for cricket enthusiasts. Whether you admire Jaiswal’s refined technique or Brook’s electrifying flair, the landscape beyond Kohli, Smith, and Root looks promising. As Waugh aptly observed, Jaiswal is poised to be the player everyone will be talking about in the years ahead.

