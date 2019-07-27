Mark Waugh and Warne blast selectors over Carey missing Ashes bus

Headlines

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

HomeCricket

Cricket

Mark Waugh and Warne blast selectors over Carey missing Ashes bus

Carey impressed all with his impressive batting during the world cup.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2019, 01:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Alex Carey's omission from the Ashes sqaud was met with disbelief Saturday by former Australian greats Mark Waugh and Shane Warne, while Mark Taylor said he was surprised Joe Burns and Kurtis Patterson missed out.

Australia named a 17-man squad for the five-Test series against England on Friday, with opener Cameron Bancroft recalled alongside Steve Smith and David Warner following their bans for a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. Matthew Wade also made the grade, having not played a Test for nearly two years, following recent outstanding form with the bat.

He can act as back-up wicketkeeper to captain Tim Paine, as could Bancroft, which meant the fast-improving Carey, who starred for Australia at the recent World Cup, was controversially overlooked. "Got to be kidding re Alex Carey," 128-Test veteran Waugh tweeted. "For me Alex missing the squad is the biggest shock particularly after his batting during the World Cup and being the second best gloveman." Spin king Warne was also stunned at Carey's omission.

"Very surprised/disappointed that Carey didn't make the Aussie squad," he said on Instagram in posting what he believes will be Australia's team for the opening Test at Edgbaston.Warne has Bancroft opening with Warner and Wade coming in at number six, while opting fot fast bowler James Pattinson instead of Mitchell Starc alongside Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

Former Australia captain Taylor said opener Burns and middle-order batsman Patterson missing out was tough to take given both made centuries in Australia's last Test, against Sri Lanka."I was disappointed Kurtis Patterson didn't make the squad. You can't help but feel a little bit sorry for both him and (Joe) Burns," Taylor said.

"They're both coming off hundreds in their last Test matches." Taylor said their omissions reflected the country's current selection ethos. It's a sign of the times," he said. "They (the selectors) are picking on recent form rather than their last Test matches, and I guess you could say that Bancroft, (Marnus) Labuschagne, and Wade won that battle of the batsmen."

Australia hold the Ashes but have not won a Test series away to England for 18 years. With the series taking place in the same season as a World Cup for the first time since 1975, next week's first Test will be Australia's opening first-class match of their tour.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Florida, but Rajasthan: Massive crocodile roams on Kota streets, video goes viral

Manipur violence: House of main suspect who paraded naked woman set on fire, 3 accused still unidentified

Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Look at legendary batter’s records and achievements

Bank FD vs. NSC: Which among these is the best, rick-free investment option with higher returns, know here

Nita Ambani gives a beautiful gift to Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE