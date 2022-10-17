Search icon
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts

Marathi Singer Naresh Meditya recently dedicated a rap song to start Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav and now, the Indian batsman has responded to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

Indian team is currently in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup and as we write, Men in blue are facing the hosts Australia In a warm-up match before facing their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match on October 23.

READ: Watch: Virat Kohli 'shakes a leg' during India's practice session ahead of warm-up match against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav has made his name in the world's cricketing map with his performances in the last year for the Indian team at the international level and he is often termed as the next big thing for Indian cricket in the coming years.

Suryakumar Yadav plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has a massive fan following. Singer and Suryakumar Yadav's fan named Naresh Meditya recently dedicated a rap on Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian cricketer has reacted to it by posting the rap video on his Instagram page. Take a look.

Coming to India's warm-up match against Australia, Opening batsman KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries as the Indian team gave a massive target of 187 runs. It will be now onto the Australian players of how they go ahead with this runchase.

