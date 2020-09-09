Mankading incident in Afghanistan T20 League, social media thanks R Ashwin’s influence

The Afghanistan T20 league match between Kabul Eagles and Mis Ainak Knights saw a mankading incident that once again reignited the spirit of the game argument. Dawlat Zadran, who is part of the Mis Ainak Knights in the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League in Kabul,

mankaded Kabul Eagles opener Noor Ali. The batsman was batting on 61 off 42 balls and took a few steps out of the crease even as Dawlat Zadran was about to deliver. The fast bowler stopped before turning back and knocking off the bails. After Mis Ainak Knights appealed, the on-field umpires sent it upstairs. Dawlat Zadran and his teammates began celebrating before the third umpire reviewed the footage and gave it out.

The clip was shared on social media but primarily, many people thanked the influence of Ravichandran Ashwin in the Afghanistan T20 League. Here are some of the tweets.

Dawlat Zafran did Mankading in Afghanistan league today. Ashwin Anna influence pic.twitter.com/Gf1zq35qjq — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) September 8, 2020

Afghanistan proved they have no idea about cricket's spirit and traditions. Cricketing nations do not run non-striker by Mankading him. — Badar Sohail (@SohailBadar) January 31, 2020

Again farzi spirit of the game tweets on Mankading.. It is a legitimate out.. Afghanistan player did nothing wrong.. batsmen should learn to stay in the crease.. — Ekita (@LostByWaves) January 31, 2020

Ponting ‘agrees’ with Ashwin?

The mankading debate has been dominating the preparation for the Delhi Capitals side in IPL 2020. Ravichandran Ashwin, who was playing for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019, caused a massive controversy when he mankaded Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler. The move led to plenty of support and criticism. However, Ricky Ponting, the head coach of the Delhi Capitals team, had raised some eyebrows when he said that until he is the head coach of the Delhi Capitals side, he will not allow Mankading.

However, that view has been altered yesterday in a discussion with Ashwin. Speaking on a chat show, Ponting endorsed Ashwin’s view that trying to sneak in a couple of runs by pinching some yards is cheating and also endorsed another viewpoint of Ashwin.

“If the batsman is trying to pinch a couple of yards, we’ve got to find a way around to make the batsmen stop. I don’t want to see anyone run 2-3 yards down the wicket, because that basically is cheating,” Ponting told Ashwin in the chat show.

Ponting also endorsed the fact that a run penalty is a big deterrent for players to stop pinching too many yards down the popping crease in order to steal runs. “I think there should be some sort of run penalty. If you get to the top of your bowling action and stop, and it shows that the batsman is cheating, I think put a run penalty on him. And do it right from the start because that’ll stop him straight away. Imagine taking 10 runs off a team total because you’ve gone a yard out of your crease. This sort of things need to be looked at,” Ponting said.