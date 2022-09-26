Search icon
Mankading controversy: England captain makes bold claim, accuses India's Deepti Sharma of 'lying'

Heather Knight took to Twitter and said that Team India shouldn't be justifying their decision to affect run-out by lying.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

Heather Knight on Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma, in a recent media interaction, said that multiple warnings were issued to Charlie Dean and it was only after that she decided to mankad her.

Knight, currently out with a hip-joint injury, has taken to Twitter to refute the claims and said that Team India shouldn't be justifying their decision to affect run-out by lying. 

"India were deserved winners. But no warnings were given. They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate. But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings" said Heather Knight.

In that game, Deepti ran out Dean at the non-striker’s end after the latter backed up a little too much while trying to take a run. The batter was left in tears as India celebrated a 16-run victory and a 3-0 series win at the Home of Cricket.

Earlier, Deepti Sharma said, "That was our plan because she was repeatedly doing it and we had warned them too. We had also informed the umpires. But still, she was right there so there wasn't much we could do. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines. See, every team wants to win and we wanted to win the last game to give Jhulan di a memorable farewell."

While chasing 170 runs, Team England batters struggled to score runs and kept on losing wickets. However, Charlotte Dean (47) turned the tables and nearly pulled a win for the hosts after they were 67/7 and then 103/8.

Indian player Deepti Sharma dismissed England batsman Dean through Mankading. Deepti saw Dean outside the crease at the non-striker's end and removed the bails before completing her delivery stride.

