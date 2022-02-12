IPL 2022 mega auction: Manish Pandey picked by Lucknow, Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Manish Pandey whose base price of Rs 1 crore, has been picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.60 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

He belonged in Set 2 of capped batters list, a look at the others. South African batter David Miller and former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina along with Aussie star Steve Smith go unsold. They will be back later for accelerated bidding.

About Pandey, he could be a good buy as he is a solid middle-order batter from India.

As for Shimron Hetmyer, he was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for 8.50 Cr.

Talking about Robin Uthhapa, he is back to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Jason Roy has been taken by the new franchise Gujrat Titans for his base price of 2 Cr.

Jason Roy up next and @gujarat_titans are interested straightaway - He is SOLD for INR 2 Crore to them



Congratulations Gujarat Titans#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

IPL star Devdutt Padikkal started a bidding war but was eventually picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for 7.75 crores.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer had become the most expensive marquee player at the auction as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for ₹12.25 crore.

A total of 600 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of the total pool, 229 are capped players, 364 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.