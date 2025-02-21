Legendary Indian cricketer and former captain MS Dhoni has a special love for nature, and adventure. Recently, he talked about his favourite places.

Former India captain and star of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MSD, is known for his unique thought process. Recently, at an event, he was asked by renowned presenter and host Mandira Bedi about the places he would love to go right now. He was attending an event to launch a mobile app along with another India star Sanju Samson.

Mandira was playing rapid fire round with MS Dhoni at the event. The video shared on YouTube at the handle Buzzooka Prime shows Mandira asking MS Dhoni, “If you could wake up anywhere in the world, where would you be?” To which, he responds, “I would go to two places. One is New Zealand, simply because I love that place. Second is New Jersey, to one of my friends, because once I am there, we do nothing. We play golf and we follow the same routine for twenty days.”

MS Dhoni has been among India’s most prolific cricketers with incredible records in all formats of the game. Currently, he is serving as the captain of IPL franchise CSK. He is all set to return to the next season of IPL in 2025 under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy.

