Manchester United owners step away from USD 2 billion RCB deal; two bidders still in contention

Manchester United owners have withdrawn from the race to acquire Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leaving just two bidders in contention for the USD 2 billion franchise deal. The unexpected exit reshapes the bidding landscape, with the final decision now expected soon amid high interest.

Avram Glazer, the owner of Manchester United, will not be purchasing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the sale process for the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions has entered its final phase. There are currently two strong contenders vying to acquire the Bengaluru-based franchise, which is anticipated to achieve a record-breaking valuation.

According to a report from the Indian Express, a Swedish private equity firm named EQT is competing in a bidding war against a consortium led by Ranjan Pai of the Manipal Group, along with US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) and Singapore's investment group Temasek. Some reports suggest that EQT is collaborating with Premji Invest for a combined bid.

The information released indicates that EQT has made a bid exceeding the $2 billion (Rs. 16,700 crore) threshold for the Bengaluru franchise. This would not only establish them as the highest valued IPL franchise by a considerable margin but also position them among the wealthiest sports franchises globally.

A previous report from State of Play disclosed that Lancer Capitals (the Glazer Family) had submitted a non-binding offer of $1.8 billion. However, the Manchester United owners have now decided to withdraw from the deal. Adar Poonawalla had also expressed interest but has since retracted. In fact, the CEO of Serum Institute had announced on X that he would make a serious bid for RCB.

A decision regarding the sale is anticipated by the end of the month, with the final valuation being a key focus. Last year, the current owner of the franchise, Diageo, indicated that the sale process would be finalized by March 31st in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The Raine Group, which facilitated the sale of English Premier League (EPL) giants Chelsea and Manchester United, is overseeing the current process.

The existing ownership group will continue to manage RCB through the 2026 season, with the new owners expected to take control before the start of the 2027 campaign.

RCB's sale price is expected to exceed the $850 million (Rs. 7090 crore) that the Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG group paid for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Last year, the Torrent Group acquired a 67% stake in the Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 5025 crore, which valued the 2022 IPL champions at approximately $1 billion, or Rs. 7500 crore.

At present, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are also in the process of being sold. The original IPL champions are anticipated to fetch over a billion dollars, although their sale price will be considerably less than that of RCB.

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