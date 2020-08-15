Trending#

'Man who set new standards for youngsters': Cricket fraternity reacts as Suresh Raina retires from international cricket

Team India cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15). The 33-year-old decided to break his retirement news right after MS Dhoni announced his. Cricketers also took to their Twitter accounts to wish Suresh Raina on his retirement. Check the tweets below.


Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 10:35 PM IST

Team India cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15).

The 33-year-old decided to break his retirement news right after MS Dhoni announced his.

Raina took to Instagram to announce the news to all his followers just moments after Dhoni did the same.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!," Raina wrote on Instagram.

The news of Dhoni and Raina retiring came as a double shock to everyone. Cricketers also took to their Twitter accounts to wish Suresh Raina on his retirement. Check the tweets below:

However, both players will feature for their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 13th edition of the tournament in UAE which is set to start from September 19.