'Man who set new standards for youngsters': Cricket fraternity reacts as Suresh Raina retires from international cricket

Team India cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15).

The 33-year-old decided to break his retirement news right after MS Dhoni announced his.

Raina took to Instagram to announce the news to all his followers just moments after Dhoni did the same.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!," Raina wrote on Instagram.

The news of Dhoni and Raina retiring came as a double shock to everyone. Cricketers also took to their Twitter accounts to wish Suresh Raina on his retirement. Check the tweets below:

You are the man who has set new standards for youngsters with your exceptional fielding skills. From U-19 to Cricket World Cup you have walked a long way. Your journey in Indian cricket will always be cherished. Best wishes for your future innings. @ImRaina August 15, 2020

Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead @ImRaina — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Congratulations on a wonderful international career @ImRaina Proud of your contribution. Your exuberance rubbed off on the team. Wishing you the very best in your second innings. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2020

To all the partnerships we shared over the years, and wishing luck to all your future innings on and off the field , good luck brother #Raina pic.twitter.com/98L2PUNIm4 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 15, 2020

Thanks for your services to Team India @ImRaina. One of those lefty batsmen who is a treat to watch when he's in full flow! Wish you a happy 2nd innings of life.#Raina pic.twitter.com/A4W1dycrTs — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) August 15, 2020

A great fielder,brilliant aggressive batsman and a true friend @ImRaina well done on your career for our country. Wish you all the luck for your future #rainaretires pic.twitter.com/ZJJxImWS4X — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2020

One of India's prolific players, a champion cricketer, a top-class fielder. Wishing good luck for all your future endeavours. @imraina #rainaretires — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 15, 2020

One more super king retires. Enjoyed your dynamism on the field. One of the best hitters of the ball and the BEST fielder. All the best for the future. @ImRaina #rainaretires — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 15, 2020

Made my ODI debut under your captaincy. Thankyou for the constant support both on and off the field. Wish you the best in life @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/lGvbQgsUDC — Ashoke Dinda (@dindaashoke) August 15, 2020

However, both players will feature for their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 13th edition of the tournament in UAE which is set to start from September 19.