Man Utd interested in signing Gedson Fernandes in January from Benfica

Premier League's giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Benfica's Gedson Fernandes in the January transfer window.

The versatile Portugues midfielder has been out of favor for the past few months now and has featured for the eagles only six times this season in the league.

According to the SkySports reports, the 20-year-old fell out of favor with head coach Bruno Lage and hasn't featured for Benfica in their last seven games.

Even though Gedson has a £102m release clause, the Liga NOS champions are willing to negotiate a deal near the £34 million mark.

Fernandes' representatives have allegedly also been to UK to metalize a loan to buy deal with few different clubs.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that the club will only do business in January if the right players become available at the right price tag.

French side Olympic Lyon are also interested in bringing The Sao Tome and Princip born midfielder on loan next month according to reports over in France.

Fernandes has played 351 minutes of football in all competitions this season and averages 1.5 tackles and 0.6 interceptions per game.

Offensively, the highly-rated youngster averages 1.5 shots per game with 0.4 successful dribbles.