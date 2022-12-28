'Making MS Dhoni proud:' Nepal wicketkeeper inflicts two incredible no-look run outs in T20 match - WATCH

Arjun Saud inflicted two incredible run-outs in the Nepal T20 League

There is no match for the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni when it comes to spectacular deeds behind the stumps. The former Indian skipper made some spectacular stumpings and popularized the 'no-look' runout. He had to smash the stumps while gazing in the opposite direction. Following in his footsteps, a Nepal wicketkeeper has now managed to inflict two run-outs in the same game.

Arjun Saud, the wicketkeeper for Biratnagar Super Kings in the present Nepal T20 League, was in incredible form behind the wickets in a game against Janakpur Royals. Sundeep Jora was run out in the ninth over of the game by Arjun Saud, who ran him out while tossing the ball to the stumps while in the air in a somersault posture.

Arjun Saud struck again two balls later, when he took on a deep throw and, in true MS Dhoni manner, delivered the ball straight to the stumps without even looking at them. Rajesh Pulami was the unfortunate batsman on the receiving end of the run-out.

Returning to the game, Arjun Saud's efforts behind the stumps were in vain as the Biratnagar Super Kings were defeated by 5 wickets. Batting first, the Super Kings put up a less-than-competitive 140-run total, losing all ten wickets. Sikandar Raza led the squad in scoring with 38 runs from 18 balls. Lalit Rajbanshi was the Janakpur Royals' best bowler, taking 5 wickets for just 8 runs.

The Nepal T20 league is a six-team competition that started on December 24 and will end on January 11. During the tournament, a total of 34 matches will be played. Lumbini All Stars lead the points table with three victories in the same amount of matches, while Pokhara Avengers, who have yet to open an account, are placed bottom.

The T20 competition features a slew of international players from several Test-playing nations. Unmukt Chand, who guided India's U-19 team to World Cup glory, is also competing in the competition. After his U-19 success, the batter failed to advance his career and left Indian cricket last year to pursue the sport in the United States.

