'Make him run 10 kms, has to play till...': Yograj Singh's bold statement on Rohit Sharma amid 2027 ODI World Cup speculation

Rohit is set to embark on his next international assignment, a three-ODI series in Australia this November. This could be a crucial moment to assess the BCCI's perspective on his position within the team.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 09:10 PM IST

'Make him run 10 kms, has to play till...': Yograj Singh's bold statement on Rohit Sharma amid 2027 ODI World Cup speculation

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh has called on Rohit Sharma to continue playing international cricket for another five years, emphasizing that the nation requires his presence. Yograj also criticized the detractors of the India ODI captain, asserting that those who comment on his fitness have not played the sport themselves. However, he simultaneously recommended that the BCCI should assist Rohit in maintaining his fitness, even if it means assigning 'four men to him' to ensure he runs 10 kilometers each day.

Yograj referenced Rohit’s Player of the Match performance, scoring 76 runs off 83 balls in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He remarked that this innings demonstrated why the Mumbaikar could potentially play until the age of 45. This serves as a significant endorsement for the right-handed batsman amidst ongoing speculation regarding his future with the Men in Blue. Rohit has already stepped away from Test and T20 formats, and there are whispers that the BCCI is considering phasing him and Virat Kohli out in the near future.

“The man about whom so many people speak rubbish, Rohit Sharma — I said that day that Rohit will be my man, the man, my man," Yograj told News18 CricketNext. “The way he batted, his batting one side and the rest of the team’s batting on the other side. His innings on one side and the rest of the world on the other. That’s his class. You can say, ‘Rohit, aapki hume 5 saal aur zarurat hai yaar’ (Rohit, we need you for five more years, man) so please do more for your country, work on your fitness and everything. Put four men on him, make him run 10 kilometres every morning. He has the class to play till 45 years of age, if he wants.’

“I believe you should play domestic cricket; the more you play that, the fitter you’ll be. Who got the Man of the Match in the final? Rohit Sharma. So you should only talk about things that you know. If you want to talk about his game and fitness, do that only if you have played at some level. Do you feel ashamed for talking like this?" he added.

Rohit is set to embark on his next international assignment, which will be a three-ODI series in Australia this November. This could be a crucial moment to assess the BCCI's perspective on his position within the team and whether they consider him the ideal candidate to guide the team to the 2027 World Cup in Africa.

Rohit Sharma stands out as the only batsman globally to have achieved three double centuries in the 50-over format. His remarkable innings of 264 still holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI history.

Under his leadership, India recently clinched the ICC Champions Trophy, where he contributed significantly, spearheading the batting at the top of the order. He amassed 180 runs across 5 innings during the ICC tournament, showcasing an aggressive approach.

Also read| 'Leader of my house...': India's World Cup winner Irfan Pathan blasts trolls for attacking wife Safa Baig over blurred photos, attire

