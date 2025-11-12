Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for 2027–29 WTC cycle

The ICC has decided to scrap the proposed two-tier World Test Championship (WTC) format, opting instead for a complete revamp of the next WTC cycle. The decision aims to make Test cricket more competitive and globally engaging, with new scheduling and points reforms on the table.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly poised to dismiss the suggested two-tier structure for the World Test Championship (WTC) and instead plans to broaden the competition to include 12 teams in the upcoming cycle. As per ESPNcricinfo, these decisions are expected to be made following recommendations presented to the ICC board and Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) by a group led by former New Zealand cricketer Roger Twose during last week’s quarterly meetings held in Dubai. This group was assigned the task of tackling urgent issues within the sport.

Discussions regarding a two-tier system, which would have included only India, Australia, and England in the top tier, originated from Cricket Australia (CA) and gained momentum over the past year. However, it faced significant backlash from various former players and analysts, particularly those from the so-called second-tier nations, as this model would have resulted in increased matches among the ‘Big Three’ while reducing opportunities for the smaller boards that are in greater need of financial support.

The report indicated that negotiations fell through when the ICC could not reach a consensus on a funding model. Efforts by the Big Three to assist the second-tier teams also stalled. Additionally, while the second-division teams expressed concerns about not being able to compete against the first-tier teams unless they were promoted, the latter were apprehensive about relegation and the consequences of not facing the other two in the Big Three.

Now, rather than just the top nine teams, all 12 teams will participate in the WTC starting from the 2027-2029 cycle. This change means that Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe will make their WTC debuts in 2027.

Furthermore, the ICC will not provide any additional funding for hosting the Tests, and each team will be mandated to play a minimum number of games to encourage more matches with the lower-ranked teams.

In related news, the report also mentioned that the ODI Super League could be making a comeback soon. This 13-team league was similar to the WTC, with the top eight teams qualifying for the World Cup, while the remaining five would be directed to the World Cup qualifier. It was discontinued after 2023 due to scheduling issues.

