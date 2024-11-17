Following a disappointing 0-3 home series whitewash against New Zealand, India is determined to deliver a strong performance in the opening game.

India is gearing up to face Australia in the first Test of the five-match series for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth starting on November 22.

Following a disappointing 0-3 home series whitewash against New Zealand, India is determined to deliver a strong performance in the opening game. However, reports indicate that many players struggled during the intra-squad match in Australian conditions. Adding to the challenges, India is likely to be without the services of a key batsman who sustained an injury just days before the Test.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Shubman Gill injured his thumb while taking a catch at the WACA during the intra-squad match between India and India A. Initial assessments suggest a hairline fracture, ruling him out of the first Test against Australia.

In another development, ESPN Cricinfo reported that KL Rahul suffered an elbow injury during the practice match after being struck by a delivery from Prasidh Krishna. Although he was unable to continue batting or fielding, Cricbuzz has confirmed that Rahul is fit to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first Test against Australia.

Furthermore, The Times of India reported that Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test in Perth as he opts to stay in Mumbai to spend time with his family following the birth of his second child. Sharma is expected to join the team later and will be available for selection from the second Test onwards.

