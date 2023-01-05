Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Major SETBACK for Team India as Rishabh Pant likely to be ruled out for 6 months with ligament tear

The reports claim that Pant’s ligament injury is similar to what India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Major SETBACK for Team India as Rishabh Pant likely to be ruled out for 6 months with ligament tear
File Photo

India star batter Rishabh Pant, who escaped life-threatening injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital. According to reports, the southpaw had an emergency surgery on one of his knee ligament injuries, which is why he was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai on January 4.

According to reports, medical specialists at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai believe that the ligament injury is similar to the one suffered by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja last year. This practically means that the southpaw will be out for at least six months.

“Every player’s body is different but looking at his (Rishabh Pant) report, our doctors say the ligament injury is like the one (Ravindra) Jadeja suffered. As per the reports we received from Dehradun, we were told that Pant would need surgery as early as possible. It looks like he will take more than four months to recover,” an official told The Indian Express.

Ravindra Jadeja, India's premier all-rounder, suffered a similar ligament tear last year, keeping him out for much of the season. Jadeja had to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2022 during the event and did not play in the T20 World Cup 2022 since he was recovering at the time.

While the extent of Pant's tear is unknown, the lefty could miss the IPL as well as the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home in February-March. If all goes well, the left-hander will make his comeback in time for the Asia Cup in 2023.

The BCCI has yet to issue a formal statement on the extent of the injury. The wicketkeeper-batsman was driving to see his mother in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, when his car collided with a road divider early in the morning. The governing body has offered assistance to the cricketer, including the cost of the air ambulance used to transport him from Dehradun to Mumbai.

READ| 'Umran ka hai ki maar hi dena hai batsman ko': SRH's new signee reveals how India pacer gets excited while bowling

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Yearender 2022: The Kashmir Files, Darlings, Doctor G: Social dramas that entertained and surprised audience
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Have a hawk eye? Spot the hidden snake in this optical illusion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.