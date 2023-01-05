Major SETBACK for Team India as Rishabh Pant likely to be ruled out for 6 months with ligament tear

File Photo

India star batter Rishabh Pant, who escaped life-threatening injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital. According to reports, the southpaw had an emergency surgery on one of his knee ligament injuries, which is why he was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai on January 4.

According to reports, medical specialists at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai believe that the ligament injury is similar to the one suffered by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja last year. This practically means that the southpaw will be out for at least six months.

“Every player’s body is different but looking at his (Rishabh Pant) report, our doctors say the ligament injury is like the one (Ravindra) Jadeja suffered. As per the reports we received from Dehradun, we were told that Pant would need surgery as early as possible. It looks like he will take more than four months to recover,” an official told The Indian Express.

Ravindra Jadeja, India's premier all-rounder, suffered a similar ligament tear last year, keeping him out for much of the season. Jadeja had to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2022 during the event and did not play in the T20 World Cup 2022 since he was recovering at the time.

While the extent of Pant's tear is unknown, the lefty could miss the IPL as well as the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home in February-March. If all goes well, the left-hander will make his comeback in time for the Asia Cup in 2023.

The BCCI has yet to issue a formal statement on the extent of the injury. The wicketkeeper-batsman was driving to see his mother in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, when his car collided with a road divider early in the morning. The governing body has offered assistance to the cricketer, including the cost of the air ambulance used to transport him from Dehradun to Mumbai.

