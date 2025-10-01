Major setback for Ravichandran Ashwin as Indian spinner finds no buyer in ILT20 Auction

A piece of bad news has arrived for the former Chennai Super Kings' star player, Ravichandran Ashwin. After registering his name for the ILT20 Auction for the 4th season, he remained unsold even at a base price of USD 120,000.

Ravichandran Ashwin, former Indian spinner and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s star player, witnessed a major blow after he went unsold in the ILT20 Season 4 Auction held on Wednesday, October 1. Earlier this year, Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and decided to embark on an overseas journey. Due to this, he registered his name for the auction of the fourth season of ILT20. He entered the fray with a base price of USD 120,000 but remained unsold.

In the previous auction he featured in last year, when CSK signed him for Rs 9.75 crore. Ashwin also signed with the Sydney Thunder for the Big Bash League (BBL) Season 15 last month. ''Thunder was crystal clear about how they would use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we are fully aligned on my role. I love how David Warner plays the game, and it is always better when your leader shares your mindset. I cannot wait to perform for the Thunder nation, ''Ashwin said in a statement issued by the club.

Ashwin's stint in IPL

In his career, Ashwin played 221 matches for five different franchises. He is a two-time IPL champion with CSK (2010, 2011). He has scalped 187 wickets in IPL, which is the 5th highest in the tournament's history. Overall in T20, he has 317 wickets in 333 matches.

For India, he has played 287 matches and taken 765 wickets, including 537 wickets in the red-ball format of the game. He has been a part of the squads that won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.