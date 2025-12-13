Major setback for Pakistan as ICC omits Salman Ali Agha from T20I World Cup ticket poster

A piece of bad news surfaced for the Pakistani cricket fans as their skipper Salman Ali Agha was omitted from the promotional posters of the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing a major setback. In a recent post on social media about ticket sales, Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha is missing from the poster, following which the PCB has expressed discontent to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ticket sales poster features only five skippers, Suryakumar Yadav (India), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Harry Brook (England), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), and Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka).

Some media reports claimed that a PCB source revealed that they faced similar issues during the Asia Cup 2025, which was later rectified by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

''We faced the same issues when the Asia Cup was held a few months back and that time the broadcasters had started a promotional campaign without our captain featuring in it,'' news agency PTI reported, quoting a reliable PCB source.

''We are facing a similar situation this time as the ICC has not projected our captain on the promotional poster for ticket sales,'' the source added.

The PCB source further said that while Pakistan was not in the top five teams in the ICC T20I Rankings, it has a rich legacy and remains one of the top draws in the World Cup. He also said that PCB was confident that the ICC would have the Pakistan skipper on the promotional poster and campaigns.

Now, the PCB is optimistic that the cricket's apex body will make the necessary changes to ensure the inclusion of Pakistani skipper in the promotions.