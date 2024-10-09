The three-match Test series will be hosted by India as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled the squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against the India. Opening batsman Tom Latham has been appointed as the captain of the New Zealand team, taking over from veteran pace bowler Tim Southee who has stepped down from the Test team captaincy.

The three-match Test series will be hosted by India as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The first Test match is scheduled to take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, commencing on Wednesday, October 16. Pune and Mumbai will be the venues for the remaining Test matches in the series.

This will be Tom Latham's first time leading the BLACKCAPS Test team as a full-time captain. Latham had previously captained the team in nine Test matches between 2020 and 2022 as an interim skipper. Tim Southee's decision to step down came after the national team's 0-2 defeat to Sri Lanka in their recent Test series.

On Wednesday, October 9, New Zealand Cricket announced a 17-member squad for the series. Mark Chapman, an uncapped player, has been included in the squad as cover for Kane Williamson, who is expected to miss the beginning of the series due to a groin injury. Williamson may become available for selection later in the series.

Mark Chapman is a regular member of New Zealand's limited-overs teams, but he has yet to make his debut in red-ball cricket for the World Test Championship-winning team. All-rounder Michael Bracewell will be available for the first Test match in Bengaluru before returning home for the birth of his second child.

Ish Sodhi will step in to replace Michael Bracewell for the remaining two Test matches in the upcoming series. Ajaz Patel, who made history by taking all 10 wickets in a single innings during the 2021 Test tour, will be a key part of New Zealand's spin bowling attack. He will be supported by all-rounders Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra.

New Zealand's squad for Test series against India: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman (cover), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd & 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

