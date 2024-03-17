Major setback for Mumbai Indians as star player suffers injury, week ahead of IPL 2024

MI’s first match of IPL 2024 is against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka will miss the final ODI against Bangladesh and potentially the early games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 due to a left hamstring injury. Madushanka's absence is a significant blow for both teams.

He had performed admirably against Bangladesh, claiming four wickets with an economy rate of 5.04, including the dismissal of Litton Das, a key player for the opposition. However, an MRI scan confirmed the severity of his injury, necessitating a focus on rehabilitation.

Mumbai Indians had high hopes for Madushanka, especially after his stellar performance in the ODI World Cup in India the previous year. Despite Sri Lanka's early exit from the tournament, Madushanka emerged as a standout bowler, taking 21 wickets in just eight matches, including a memorable five-wicket haul.

During the IPL 2024 auction, Mumbai Indians engaged in a bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants to secure Madushanka's services, eventually acquiring him for INR 4.60 crore. His absence leaves Mumbai Indians with Jason Behrendorff and Nuwan Thushara as their primary overseas pace options, highlighting the importance of depth in their squad.

As Madushanka begins his rehabilitation journey, both Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a swift recovery, eager to see him back on the field contributing his talents once again.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will have to adjust their plans for the early stages of IPL 2024, as they prepare to face Gujarat Titans in their opening match on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Madushanka's absence will undoubtedly be felt, but it also presents an opportunity for other players to step up and fill the void.

Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.