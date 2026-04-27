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Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury: Check his replacement

During the clash with Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mitchell Santner suffered a shoulder injury, due to which he has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. The management also announced his replacement in the squad.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 09:17 PM IST

Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury: Check his replacement
Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury
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A piece of bad news arrived for the Mumbai Indians (MI) fans as star all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a shoulder injury. He sustained this injury during MI's last home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while taking a catch near the boundary. Now, the Nita Ambani-owned franchise announced Santner's replacement in the squad for the rest of the tournament, who is none other than South African spinner Keshav Maharaj.

''Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 owing to a left shoulder injury. Santner sustained the injury during MI’s last home game against Chennai Super Kings while attempting a catch near the boundary,'' IPL body said.

For those unversed, Mitchell Santner's injury and Shardul Thakur as his concussion replacement on the field during the game sparked a major debate on social media. In the 17th over, Mitchell Santner sustained an injury while taking a catch to dismiss Kartik Sharma. While taking the superb catch, the Kiwi all-rounder landed on his shoulder, and then his head also bounced on the field.

Cricket fans questioned bringing Shardul to the field despite MI already having used Danish Malewar as Impact Player in the game. To clarify, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene came came forward and said, ''Santner hit his head first, the neck, and obviously, the shoulder as well. He then went for a scan. Once he got back, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder, but he felt that he wasn’t stable, so we took him for a scan in that situation.''

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