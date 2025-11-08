FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful

Rishabh Pant suffered multiple body blows during India A’s match against South Africa A and was forced to walk off bruised, creating fresh concern for the team management. The setback casts serious doubt over his much-anticipated Test comeback ahead of the upcoming series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 03:01 PM IST

Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful
Rishabh Pant’s journey back to the field took a troubling turn on Saturday when the India A captain had to retire hurt after sustaining a couple of hits to his helmet and left wrist during the second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru. This incident raises concerns about his fitness just days after Pant was appointed vice-captain of India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, with the first Test set to commence in Kolkata on November 14.

Starting their second innings at 78 for 3, India A lost an early wicket before Pant stepped in to stabilize the lead. During his time at the crease, he faced multiple blows from the South Africa A bowlers.

Pant was struck on the helmet while attempting an aggressive shot earlier in his innings, which led to an initial assessment by the medical team. Shortly after, while defending a delivery, he inside-edged the ball onto his left wrist, causing it to deflect into his thigh pad. The physio attended to him again, applying strapping to his wrist as Pant continued to bat despite showing signs of discomfort.

Not long after the wrist incident, Pant was also struck in the midriff while defending another ball, prompting a brief pause in play as he attempted to shake off the pain. With India A still in a strong position in the match, but their captain clearly in distress, the decision was ultimately made for him to leave the field. He retired hurt and was succeeded by Dhruv Jurel at the crease. At that moment, India A stood at 108 for 4, having added 30 runs in the morning session.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the BCCI regarding the severity of Pant’s injury. Since he has retired hurt, there remains a theoretical possibility for him to return later, contingent on the condition of his injury.

The timing of this incident is particularly critical. On Wednesday, the BCCI had announced Pant as vice-captain and the primary wicketkeeper in a 15-member squad for the two-Test series against South Africa, which is set to begin at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 14, followed by the second Test in Guwahati starting November 22.

Also read| 'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment; BCB launches inquiry

