Major setback for India as two key players ruled out of T20I series versus West Indies

Team India conquered the West Indies on Friday in the 3rd ODI, as they completed the clean sweep, however, the Men in Blue have been handed a body blow ahead of the T20I series. India will take on the Caribbean side in a three-match T20I series, which will commence from February 16 onwards.

Vice-captain of the T20I squad, KL Rahul, and all-rounder Axal Patel have been ruled out of the T20Is against the West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news on Friday while announcing that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda have been called up to the T20I squad as replacements for Rahul and Patel.

"Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the second ODI on February 9, 2022, while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury," said a release from the BCCI.

Rahul had scored a decent 49-run knock in the second ODI against West Indies, while he was unavailable for the first game due to some personal reasons. Skipper Rohit Sharma opined that Rahul missed the third ODI of the series due to a niggle.

On the other hand, Axar Patel has not played for India since the Test series against New Zealand last year, while he missed out on the recent South Africa tour owing to an injury.

The Men in Blue will play three T20I matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with 75 per cent crowd in attendance.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda