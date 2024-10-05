Major setback for India as Shivam Dube ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is, replacement announced

Shivam Dube to miss three-match T20I series vs Bangladesh.

India's all-rounder, Shivam Dube, has been officially ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed this unfortunate news on the eve of the first T20I in Gwalior. According to the BCCI's official statement, Dube will be absent from the three-game series due to a back injury.

"All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury," BCCI's statement read.

The BCCI has announced that Tilak Varma, a promising young batsman from Mumbai Indians (MI), will be replacing Dube for the upcoming series.

"The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam's replacement. Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning," the statement added.

Tilak Varma, a standout performer in both domestic cricket and the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL), is set to join the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning. Renowned for his aggressive batting style and composure in high-pressure situations, the 21-year-old is poised to seize the opportunity presented in the international arena. Varma, who has already left a lasting impression in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians, is widely regarded as a promising young talent with the potential to make a significant impact in the middle order.

India's updated squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma

