Major setback for India as Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, replacement announced

Major setback for India as Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, replacement announced

During the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, Pandya twisted his ankle and landed awkwardly, forcing him to leave the field and sit out the rest of the game.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

India's unbeaten World Cup 2023 campaign has suffered a major setback with the announcement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be unable to participate in the remainder of the tournament. In his place, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been named as his replacement.

During the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, Pandya twisted his ankle and landed awkwardly, forcing him to leave the field and sit out the rest of the game. As a result, he was unable to play in the subsequent matches against New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management remained hopeful that Pandya would recover in time for the semifinals, but unfortunately, he has not been able to regain full fitness.

Initially, it was believed that Pandya had only suffered a minor ankle sprain. However, it was later discovered that he had sustained a ligament tear, albeit a Grade 1 injury, which typically requires a recovery period of 10-15 days. Unfortunately, it appears that the extent of the damage to Pandya's injury is more severe than initially anticipated.

More to follow....

