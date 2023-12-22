Major setback for India ahead of T20 World Cup as star batter ruled out of action till February: Reports

Reports suggest that he has suffered a Grade-II tear in his ankle.

Suryakumar Yadav has suffered a significant setback in India's preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup, as he has sustained an ankle injury that may keep him out of action for seven weeks. This injury is a major blow for the team, especially considering Suryakumar's recent role as India's stand-in captain during the T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Reports suggest that he has suffered a Grade-II tear in his ankle.

According to The Indian Express, Suryakumar's ankle was scanned last week upon his return to India from South Africa, where he had twisted his ankle during the third T20I in Johannesburg. The severity of the injury means that he will be unable to participate in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. These matches are crucial for India, as they are the only remaining fixtures in this format before the T20 World Cup. However, it is important to note that the players will still be active in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the marquee tournament, which will be hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

Suryakumar Yadav struggling with ankle injury.



Wishing him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/ZmzGvLFF5S — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 22, 2023

The incident took place during the third over of the South African innings. Suryakumar, who had earlier scored his fourth T20I century that day, unfortunately twisted his ankle while retrieving and throwing the ball after chasing it. The physios promptly assisted him off the field, and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja assumed the role of leading the team for the remainder of the game. India emerged victorious with an impressive 106-run margin, and Suryakumar was rightfully awarded the player of the match for his outstanding century. During the post-match presentation ceremony, he was questioned about his injury.

"I am good. I am able to walk so it is not that serious," he had said.

Suryakumar Yadav is off the field due to an ankle injury!



Ravindra Jadeja has taken over as the interim captain.



: Disney+Hotstar #SAvIND #SuryakumarYadav #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/VU76qrQyBr — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) December 14, 2023

Suryakumar took over the captaincy from Hardik Pandya, who was unable to recover from an ankle injury sustained during India's match against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup. It remains uncertain whether Pandya will be able to return in time for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, set to commence on January 11.

Suryakumar showcased his exceptional skills upon his return to T20Is following the 2023 World Cup. He joined the ranks of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the third Indian batsman to surpass 2000 runs in this format. Notably, his remarkable century at the Wanderers against South Africa placed him on par with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell for the most centuries in T20Is.

READ| Watch: Bajrang Punia leaves Padma Shri on Kartavya Path pavement in protest over WFI chief election