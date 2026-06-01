Major setback for Cricket Canada after ICC suspends membership with immediate effect

The ICC has suspended Cricket Canada with immediate effect over governance breaches and administrative failings. Take a look at the controversies, corruption allegations and events that led to the decision.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday suspended Cricket Canada from its membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations after the conclusion of a board meeting in Ahmedabad. In the meeting, the ICC also announced a series of decisions aimed at strengthening governance, supporting women's cricket, enhancing global competition structures and fostering innovation in the game.

As per the media release, the ICC board was mindful of the importance of protecting the interests of Canadian players and ensuring they are not disadvantaged by the governance issues affecting the national governing body.

Even the Canadian national teams are allowed to continue to participate in ICC events during the period of suspension. Meanwhile, the Canadian cricketing board will be permitted to access ICC funding through a strict funding mechanism under the oversight of ICC management.

Notably, the suspension is not intended to be permanent, as ICC will provide Cricket Canada with a set of conditions that must be fulfilled before membership can be restored. It will be under the scrutiny of the ICC's Normalisation Committee along with ICC management.

What led to suspension of Cricket Canada from ICC membership?

Cricket Canada has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. It captivated further attention after a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) documentary that aired in April, exposing deep-rooted corruption, match manipulation, and extortion within the board.

Canada's group stage match against New Zealand in the 2026 ICC T20I World Cup was also under suspicion over alleged match-fixing charges. In another case, former Canada head coach Khurram Chohan allegedly claimed in a leaked phone recording that former senior board members of Cricket Canada pressured him to select certain players for the national team.

The board also made headlines when former CEO Salman Khan was appointed and was removed from the post in no time. Meanwhile, Cricket Canada elected Arvinder Khosa as its new president, who has been serving in the role on an interim basis. He replaced former president Amjad Bajwa.