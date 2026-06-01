FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Anushka Sharma’s heartwarming post with Virat Kohli goes viral, steals spotlight after RCB wins IPL 2026

Anushka Sharma’s heartwarming post with Virat Kohli goes viral

Unseen Pics | Katrina Kaif’s heartwarming May photo dump featuring Vicky Kaushal and son Vihaan goes viral

Unseen Pics | Katrina Kaif’s heartwarming May photo dump featuring Vicky Kaushal

Why is your PAN card more necessary than you think for your credit score?

Why is your PAN card more necessary than you think for your credit score?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Major setback for Cricket Canada after ICC suspends membership with immediate effect

The ICC has suspended Cricket Canada with immediate effect over governance breaches and administrative failings. Take a look at the controversies, corruption allegations and events that led to the decision.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 06:31 PM IST

Major setback for Cricket Canada after ICC suspends membership with immediate effect
ICC suspends Cricket Canada's membership over governance breaches. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday suspended Cricket Canada from its membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations after the conclusion of a board meeting in Ahmedabad. In the meeting, the ICC also announced a series of decisions aimed at strengthening governance, supporting women's cricket, enhancing global competition structures and fostering innovation in the game.

 

As per the media release, the ICC board was mindful of the importance of protecting the interests of Canadian players and ensuring they are not disadvantaged by the governance issues affecting the national governing body.

 

Even the Canadian national teams are allowed to continue to participate in ICC events during the period of suspension. Meanwhile, the Canadian cricketing board will be permitted to access ICC funding through a strict funding mechanism under the oversight of ICC management.

 

Notably, the suspension is not intended to be permanent, as ICC will provide Cricket Canada with a set of conditions that must be fulfilled before membership can be restored. It will be under the scrutiny of the ICC's Normalisation Committee along with ICC management.

 

What led to suspension of Cricket Canada from ICC membership?

 

Cricket Canada has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. It captivated further attention after a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) documentary that aired in April, exposing deep-rooted corruption, match manipulation, and extortion within the board.

 

Canada's group stage match against New Zealand in the 2026 ICC T20I World Cup was also under suspicion over alleged match-fixing charges. In another case, former Canada head coach Khurram Chohan allegedly claimed in a leaked phone recording that former senior board members of Cricket Canada pressured him to select certain players for the national team.

 

The board also made headlines when former CEO Salman Khan was appointed and was removed from the post in no time. Meanwhile, Cricket Canada elected Arvinder Khosa as its new president, who has been serving in the role on an interim basis. He replaced former president Amjad Bajwa.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anushka Sharma’s heartwarming post with Virat Kohli goes viral, steals spotlight after RCB wins IPL 2026
Anushka Sharma’s heartwarming post with Virat Kohli goes viral
Unseen Pics | Katrina Kaif’s heartwarming May photo dump featuring Vicky Kaushal and son Vihaan goes viral
Unseen Pics | Katrina Kaif’s heartwarming May photo dump featuring Vicky Kaushal
Cockroach Janta Party founder Dipke to return to India, launch protest against Dharmendra Pradhan on June 6
Cockroach Janta Party founder Dipke to return to India this week
Why is your PAN card more necessary than you think for your credit score?
Why is your PAN card more necessary than you think for your credit score?
Major setback for Cricket Canada after ICC suspends membership with immediate effect
Major setback for Cricket Canada after ICC suspends membership with immediate ef
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement