Major injury scare for Pakistan ahead of T20 WC match vs India, Shan Masood taken to hospital

During a training session of the Pakistan cricket team, a shot by Mohammad Nawaz struck Shan Masood on the head.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

Shan Masood being treated in the nets after a shot hit him on the head | Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: In an unfortunate incident, Pakistan’s top order batter Shan Masood was hit on the head by a shot from a fellow player. The left-handed batter who plays at number 3 was reportedly lying on the ground for 5-7 minutes after suffering a blow to his head. 

During a training session, a shot by Mohammad Nawaz struck Masood on the head, prominent sports journalist Boria Majumdar shared an update on Twitter. A video of Masood being treated on the field before being taken to hospital for a scan surfaced on Twitter. 

WATCH| Pakistan’s batsman Shan Masood gets injured

A ball reportedly hit Shan Masood on the right side of his head. The incident happened during Pakistan's training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where they play India on Sunday. The injury scare comes only 2 days before Pakistan's marquee clash against India at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Masood was to feature as the number three batsman for Pakistan in place of Fakhar Zaman.

Fans have been praying for Masood on social media and hoping that the injury is not serious. 33-year-old Shan Masood has played 12 T20Is for Pakistan along with 25 Test matches.

READ | Harsha Bhogle picks his all-time greatest T20 World Cup XI, only one Indian makes the cut

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

