Virat Kohli got injured before the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. He has been India's top performer in the tournament, scoring the most runs for the team.

India encountered a worrying injury scare ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final, as reports emerged that Virat Kohli had taken a hit to his knee. Kohli had already missed an ODI against England due to a knee problem, raising concerns among Indian fans who are eager for the Men in Blue to clinch the title after a 12-year wait.

As reported by Geotv, Kohli injured himself while facing a fast bowler during a practice session. He stopped batting and did not return to the nets after the incident, but thankfully, the right-handed batsman is fit to play in the final.

Kohli has been a key player for India throughout the tournament, scoring a match-winning century against Pakistan and an unbeaten 100. His vital 84 in the semi-final against Australia helped India reach the final, where his performance will be crucial. With 217 runs in 4 matches, Kohli's form is essential for India's chances of success.

Currently, India has no other injury concerns, and all players are available for selection. The team might consider replacing Kuldeep Yadav with Harshit Rana for the final.

In contrast, New Zealand is dealing with an injury issue, as Matt Henry's availability for the final is uncertain due to a shoulder injury he sustained against South Africa. Head coach Gary Stead remains hopeful that Henry will recover in time for the match.

The final of the ICC event is set for Sunday, March 9, with the match starting at 2:30 PM IST and the toss at 2:00 PM IST. Both India and New Zealand have previously secured wins against each other in the Champions Trophy, promising an exciting and competitive final showdown.

