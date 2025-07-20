Major blow to Team India as star bowler ruled out of Manchester Test against England due to injury, he is...

Ahead of the do-or-die game in Manchester against England, Team India has suffered a major blow after one of its star bowlers sustained a serious injury, ruling him out of the 4th Test.

India is set to lock horns with England in the must-win 4th Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting July 23. Ahead of the much-awaited contest, Team India suffered a major blow as one of its star bowlers sustained a serious injury during a training session on Thursday. You, you read it right! Arshdeep Singh, who has not played a single game in the ongoing series, might miss the upcoming game as well. He suffered a cut on his bowling hand while trying to stop Sai Sudharsan's shot, following which he was treated with stitches.

Will Arshdeep Singh miss another game against England?

As per a report by the Indian Express, Arshdeep has stitches on his hand, and his chances of playing in the next game at Old Trafford are quite low. He was even spotted with his hand bandaged, casting serious doubt over his participation in the Manchester Test.

''He took a ball while he was bowling there, Sai had a ball, and he tried to stop it, and it’s just a cut, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team has taken him off to see a doctor and obviously if he needs stitches or doesn’t need stitches, that’s going to be important to our planning for the next few days,'' assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said in a press conference.''

Apart from Arshdeep, Akash Deep is also dealing with a groin niggle and was not seen in the last training session. With this situation, it becomes complicated for the selectors to decide the Playing XI for the upcoming game.