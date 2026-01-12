FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Major blow to Team India as star all-rounder ruled out of New Zealand ODI series after Vadodara match: Check his replacement

A piece of bad news has surfaced for Team India as star all-rounder has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against the Blackcaps. Check out the updated Team India squad.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

Major blow to Team India as star all-rounder ruled out of New Zealand ODI series after Vadodara match: Check his replacement
A star all-rounder from the Indian team has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series vs NZ
    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday issued a media advisory wherein the cricketing body informed about Washington Sundar, who complained of acute discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI match against New Zealand in Vadodara. Team India's star all-rounder will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI's medical team will seek an expert opinion.

     

    In the meantime, Ayush Badoni has received a maiden call-up to the Indian squad as Sundar's replacement. He will join the Indian squad in Rajkot, where the second ODI match in the 3-match series will be played against the Kiwis.

     

    Notably, Washington Sundar bowled just five overs in the series opener and leaked 25 runs, and went wicketless in the game. He walked away in the middle and did not return to the field for the rest of the bowling innings.

     

    However, he later came out to bat at number 8 and scored seven runs in the death overs and finished off the match along with KL Rahul in the 49th over. After the match, skipper Shubman Gill also informed about Sundar that he suffered a side strain and will go for scans. Earlier, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was also ruled out of the series with a side strain, which he sustained during a practice session. Pant was replaced by Dhruv Jurel in Team India's squad.

     

     

    Updated Team India squad for New Zealand ODI series

     

    Shubman Gill (C)

    Shreyas Iyer (VC)

    KL Rahul (WK)

    Dhruv Jurel (WK)

    Virat Kohli

    Rohit Sharma

    Ravindra Jadeja

    Mohammed Siraj

    Harshit Rana

    Kuldeep Yadav

    Prasidh Krishna

    Nitish Kumar Reddy

    Arshdeep Singh

    Yashasvi Jaiswal

    Ayush Badoni

