Major blow to Team India as Shubman Gill released from squad ahead of Guwahati Test: Check who will replace him

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer

Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...

When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation

West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star

Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Major blow to Team India as Shubman Gill released from squad ahead of Guwahati Test: Check who will replace him

After sustaining a neck injury during the Kolkata Test, Team India's Test skipper Shubman Gill has been released from the squad ahead of the second match in Guwahati.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Major blow to Team India as Shubman Gill released from squad ahead of Guwahati Test: Check who will replace him
Shubman Gill sustained a neck injury during the Kolkata Test
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the Guwahati Test, a piece of bad news has surfaced for Team India. Test skipper Shubman Gill, who sustained neck spasm during the Kolkata Test, will not be playing the second Test against South Africa in the 2-match series. He has been released from the squad. After suffering from a neck injury while he was batting in the first Test at Eden Gardens, the 26-year-old was hospitalised. As per a report by The Times of India, Gill has left for Mumbai, where he will be meeting Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala after taking rest for a couple of days.

In Gill's absence, vice-captain Rishabh Pant will lead the side in the Guwahati Test, starting November 22. Talking about Gill's replacement in the squad as a batter, the team management has a plethora of options, which will make their job a little tougher. Some media reports suggest that Sai Sudharsan or Nitish Kumar Reddy might be included in the Playing XI, replacing Gill.

Ahead of the much-awaited game, Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak talked about Gill's injury and said, ''...even if he is fully recovered, there’s a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important. If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will rest for one more game because it won’t help the team otherwise. A player like Shubman, and he’s the captain, so any team would miss him.''

For those late to the story, Gill was retired hurt after facing just three deliveries in the first Test. India lost the match by 30 runs, and the match ended in the second Session of Day 3. With this win, the Proteas took 1-0 lead in the 2-match Test series.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress
WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer
WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE