Major blow to Team India as Shubman Gill released from squad ahead of Guwahati Test: Check who will replace him

After sustaining a neck injury during the Kolkata Test, Team India's Test skipper Shubman Gill has been released from the squad ahead of the second match in Guwahati.

Ahead of the Guwahati Test, a piece of bad news has surfaced for Team India. Test skipper Shubman Gill, who sustained neck spasm during the Kolkata Test, will not be playing the second Test against South Africa in the 2-match series. He has been released from the squad. After suffering from a neck injury while he was batting in the first Test at Eden Gardens, the 26-year-old was hospitalised. As per a report by The Times of India, Gill has left for Mumbai, where he will be meeting Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala after taking rest for a couple of days.

In Gill's absence, vice-captain Rishabh Pant will lead the side in the Guwahati Test, starting November 22. Talking about Gill's replacement in the squad as a batter, the team management has a plethora of options, which will make their job a little tougher. Some media reports suggest that Sai Sudharsan or Nitish Kumar Reddy might be included in the Playing XI, replacing Gill.

Ahead of the much-awaited game, Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak talked about Gill's injury and said, ''...even if he is fully recovered, there’s a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important. If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will rest for one more game because it won’t help the team otherwise. A player like Shubman, and he’s the captain, so any team would miss him.''

For those late to the story, Gill was retired hurt after facing just three deliveries in the first Test. India lost the match by 30 runs, and the match ended in the second Session of Day 3. With this win, the Proteas took 1-0 lead in the 2-match Test series.