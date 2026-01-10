Major blow to RCB as star all-rounder to miss WPL 2026 for two weeks due to hamstring injury

Star all-rounder of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women's team is set to miss the first two weeks of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Know in detail about the player.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is set to miss the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season for the first two weeks due to a hamstring injury. The head coach of RCB, Malolan Rangarajan, confirmed the news after the team's victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener. He also stated that Pooja was initially present at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for shoulder treatment, but tweaked her hamstring, and her recovery will be monitored week by week.

''Pooja Vastrakar is not available for selection. Two weeks prior to her release from the CoE, she unfortunately tweaked her hamstring. The information we have at the moment is that she will be there for two weeks more. She was there for her shoulder, now she has a hamstring issue. It's a week-by-week process. So, let's see where she is at,'' Malolan said during the post-match press conference.

Talking about the MI vs RCB game on Friday, the Royal Challengers won the Toss and decided to bowl first at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Batting first, MI struggled during the Powerplay and lost early wickets in quick succession. However, Nicola Carey and Sajeevan Sajana's 40+ knock helped MI to post 154 runs on the board in 20 overs.

Chasing 155, RCB had a fire-powered start in the first three overs, but after losing Smrit Mandhana, the run rate started to slow down in the Powerplay, and wickets also kept falling at regular intervals. Later, Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 63 off 44 balls took RCB to the finish line in the last over thriller. de Klerk was also declared Player of the Match for her high-octane knock with the bat and four-wicket haul.