FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy

UP HORROR: Mother killed trying to save 20-year-old daughter from abduction in Meerut, Opposition slams gov for ‘lawlessness’

Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of Afghan Embassy in Delhi, he previously served as…

Major blow to RCB as star all-rounder to miss WPL 2026 for two weeks due to hamstring injury

US President Trump’s FRESH threat to annex Greenland ‘hard way’, says ‘Deal with Denmark…, China, Russia…’

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…

Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to kidnap Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says, ‘World has not seen biggest…’ WATCH

US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown: ‘You’d better not start shooting...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of Afghan Embassy in Delhi, he previously served as…

Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of…

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players

ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Major blow to RCB as star all-rounder to miss WPL 2026 for two weeks due to hamstring injury

Star all-rounder of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women's team is set to miss the first two weeks of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Know in detail about the player.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 11:04 AM IST

Major blow to RCB as star all-rounder to miss WPL 2026 for two weeks due to hamstring injury
Meanwhile, RCB won the WPL 2026 opener against MI on Friday
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is set to miss the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season for the first two weeks due to a hamstring injury. The head coach of RCB, Malolan Rangarajan, confirmed the news after the team's victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener. He also stated that Pooja was initially present at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for shoulder treatment, but tweaked her hamstring, and her recovery will be monitored week by week.

''Pooja Vastrakar is not available for selection. Two weeks prior to her release from the CoE, she unfortunately tweaked her hamstring. The information we have at the moment is that she will be there for two weeks more. She was there for her shoulder, now she has a hamstring issue. It's a week-by-week process. So, let's see where she is at,'' Malolan said during the post-match press conference.

Talking about the MI vs RCB game on Friday, the Royal Challengers won the Toss and decided to bowl first at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Batting first, MI struggled during the Powerplay and lost early wickets in quick succession. However, Nicola Carey and Sajeevan Sajana's 40+ knock helped MI to post 154 runs on the board in 20 overs.

Chasing 155, RCB had a fire-powered start in the first three overs, but after losing Smrit Mandhana, the run rate started to slow down in the Powerplay, and wickets also kept falling at regular intervals. Later, Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 63 off 44 balls took RCB to the finish line in the last over thriller. de Klerk was also declared Player of the Match for her high-octane knock with the bat and four-wicket haul.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay, Madhavan, Rakul comedy
UP HORROR: Mother killed trying to save 20-year-old daughter from abduction in Meerut, Opposition slams gov for ‘lawlessness’
UP HORROR: Mother killed trying to save 20-year-old daughter from abduction
Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of Afghan Embassy in Delhi, he previously served as…
Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of…
Major blow to RCB as star all-rounder to miss WPL 2026 for two weeks due to hamstring injury
Major blow to RCB as star all-rounder to miss WPL 2026 for two weeks due to...
ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players
ICC T20I World Cup 2026: List of all team captains and players
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement