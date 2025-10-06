Major blow to Pakistan after star batter found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during IND vs PAK clash

A star Pakistani batter has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the IND vs PAK match on Sunday in Colombo. Know the full story below.

Pakistan's star batter Sidra Amin has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during their last game on Sunday against India in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. The right-handed batter was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is related to the 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, group equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international game'.

What is the case?

The incident took place in the 40th over when Pakistan was chasing and Sidra Amin forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch after getting dismissed. For this act, one demerit point has been added to Amin's disciplinary record. This is her first offence in a 24-month period.

What is Level 1 breach of ICC Code of Conduct?

Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. Sidra Amin admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

For those unversed, Sidra Amin was the leading run-getter in the league stage match against India on Sunday. She scored 81 runs off 106 balls and was dismissed by Sneh Rana.

Pakistan will next face Australia on Wednesday, October 8, in Colombo, whereas India will lock horns with South Africa the next day in Visakhapatnam. As per the latest points table in the ongoing tournament, India is at the top with 4 points and two wins. On the other hand, Pakistan is in 6th position out of 8 with 0 points and no wins so far.