CRICKET

Major blow to New Zealand as star pacer likely to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, his name is...

New Zealand might enter the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 without its star pacer as he is likely to miss the crucial tournament due to an injury.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 03:43 PM IST

Major blow to New Zealand as star pacer likely to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, his name is...
New Zealand's star pacer sustained injury ahead of T20 World Cup
New Zealand's star pacer Lockie Ferguson's participation in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is in jeopardy as he sustained a calf injury during a game in the ongoing ILT20 league match against MI Emirates in Dubai. The 34-year-old suffered a calf injury while bowling for Desert Vipers on December 21. Ferguson was later ruled out of the remainder of the league tournament, and Sam Curran took over his leadership duties.

 

Not only this, but Ferguson also missed the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL), which has raised doubts about his participation in the upcoming ICC tournament. He was also expected to be back in action in the 5-match T20I series against India ahead of the World Cup.

 

Meanwhile, the BCCI announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Shubman Gill will be leading The Men in Blue. Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in action after weeks in the upcoming ODI series.

 

Team India's ODI squad for New Zealand series

 

Shubman Gill (C)

Shreyas Iyer (Subject to fitness) (VC)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

KL Rahul (WK)

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Washington Sundar

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj

Harshit Rana

Prasidh Krishna

Kuldeep Yadav

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Arshdeep Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal

 

Meanwhile, the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India are in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands. On the other hand, New Zealand are in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, and UAE.

