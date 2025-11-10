Major blow to MS Dhoni's CSK as Gujarat Titans refused to trade their star all-rounder ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...

Ahead of next edition of IPL, Chennai Super Kings requested to trade in a star all-rounder from Gujarat Titans but faced denial. Know more about him here.

Ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), five-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are looking to make major changes in their squad. On one hand, CSK are quite close to locking in Sanju Samson in their squad for IPL 2026, on the other hand, they have met a dead in roping in all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is currently signed with Gujarat Titans (GT). The Gujarat-based franchise has refused CSK's offer to release Sundar ahead of IPL 2026.

Why CSK want Washington Sundar in squad ?

The five-time champions' franchise is looking for a perfect replacement for Ravindra Jadeja since the star all-rounder is most likely heading towards his OG team, the Rajasthan Royals. Not only Jadeja, CSK suffered a major blow recently when Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from IPL to pursue overseas leagues.

Since Sundar has proved his mettle as a mystery bowler and a middle-order batter in the recent games for Team India, his stakes have certainly raised his demand in the cash-rich tournament.

Why did GT reject CSK's request?

Washington Sundar was signed by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Sundar played just six games in the previous edition of IPL and scored just 111 runs and took just two wickets.

Overall, he has played 66 matches and 1,436 runs to his name along with 39 wickets.