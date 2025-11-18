FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Major blow to Babar Azam from ICC for Code of Conduct during PAK vs SL ODI match

Pakistan's star batter has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the third and final ODI match in the 3-match series against Sri Lanka.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 11:12 PM IST

Major blow to Babar Azam from ICC for Code of Conduct during PAK vs SL ODI match
In the match, Babar Azam scored 34 runs off 52 balls
Babar Azam, Pakistan's former skipper and star batter, has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third and final ODI game in the 3-match series against Sri Lanka. The 31-year-old has been punished after he was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match'.

 

What really happened?

 

When Babar Azam was dismissed by Jeffrey Vandersay, he reacted in frustration and hit the stumps with his bat. The incident took place in the 21st over of the game, and his gesture was noted by the match officials. In addition to this, one demerit point has also been added to the batter's record, making it a first offence for the batter in two years.

 

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, along with third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi, levelled the charge while Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of match Referees proposed the sanction.

 

Babar accepted the charge and the penalty without requesting a formal hearing.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

What does the rule say?

 

As per ICC regulations, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

 

Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to clean sweep the 3-match ODI series. Pakistan chased down a low-par total of 211 in the 45th over to emerge victorious.

 

(With ANI inputs)

 

