Major blow to Australia as star batter ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury

CRICKET
Australia is set to play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting October 1 in Mount Maunganui.
Ahead of the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand, Australian wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out with a right calf strain. As his replacement, Alex Carey has been called up for the series, starting October 1 in Mount Maunganui. Inglis reportedly felt soreness in his calf after a running session in Perth earlier this week. A scan confirmed the injury, and Inglis had also battled a calf strain during last year's Boxing Day Test against India, which sidelined him for the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL).
Inglis' injury is being seen as a big blow to the Australian side, which came after several star players were already ruled out of the upcoming series due to various reasons. Pat Cummins is also out due to lumbar bone stress. Cameron Green has been asked to focus on Sheffield Shield Cricket as part of his Ashes preparation, while pacer Nathan Ellis was unavailable due to the impending birth of his first child.
Coming back to Inglis, he is expected to return to the squad at the time when Australia will play the ODI series against India, which will begin on October 19 in Perth.
Mitchell Marsh (C)
Alex Carey (WK)
Sean Abbott
Xavier Bartlett
Tim David
Ben Dwarshuis
Josh Hazlewood
Travis Head
Matt Kuhnemann
Glenn Maxwell
Mitchell Owen
Matthew Short
Marcus Stoinis
Adam Zampa