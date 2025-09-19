Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Virat Kohli goes viral

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav makes BIG promises ahead of election, claims to bring 'new politics' in Bihar , 'no talk of caste, religion...'

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet; Know about her past eating disorder

Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house

Rahul Gandhi doubles down on 'vote chori' allegations, takes a dig at 'chunaav ka chaukidar' Election Commission

Meet Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who works closely with President Droupadi Murmu as..., is now going viral for...

Major blow to Australia as star batter ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury

Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Will Riyadh give US arms to Islamabad in India-Pakistan war? How can it help Muslim brother?

Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp, Pakistan approves THIS massive amount for...WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Virat Kohli goes viral

Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Vir

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wishes

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet; Know about her past eating disorder

Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Major blow to Australia as star batter ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury

Australia is set to play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting October 1 in Mount Maunganui.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

Major blow to Australia as star batter ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury
Australia to play 3-match T20I series with New Zealand, starting October 1
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand, Australian wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out with a right calf strain. As his replacement, Alex Carey has been called up for the series, starting October 1 in Mount Maunganui. Inglis reportedly felt soreness in his calf after a running session in Perth earlier this week. A scan confirmed the injury, and Inglis had also battled a calf strain during last year's Boxing Day Test against India, which sidelined him for the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL).

 

Inglis' injury is being seen as a big blow to the Australian side, which came after several star players were already ruled out of the upcoming series due to various reasons. Pat Cummins is also out due to lumbar bone stress. Cameron Green has been asked to focus on Sheffield Shield Cricket as part of his Ashes preparation, while pacer Nathan Ellis was unavailable due to the impending birth of his first child.

 

Coming back to Inglis, he is expected to return to the squad at the time when Australia will play the ODI series against India, which will begin on October 19 in Perth.

 

Australia squad for T20I series vs NZ

 

Mitchell Marsh (C)

Alex Carey (WK)

Sean Abbott

Xavier Bartlett

Tim David

Ben Dwarshuis

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Matt Kuhnemann

Glenn Maxwell

Mitchell Owen

Matthew Short

Marcus Stoinis

Adam Zampa

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp, Pakistan approves THIS massive amount for...WATCH
Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp...
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wishes
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in...
Hours after congratulating Narendra Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...
Hours after congratulating PM Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...
PM Modi launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', other key development projects in MP's Dhar on 75th birthday
PM Modi Gift to MP, launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE